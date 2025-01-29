Heidi Klum & Seal's Son Henry Makes Runway Debut at PFW, Mom 'So Proud'

Heidi Klum is one proud mama, and she's shouting it from the rooftops -- her son just made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week!

The supermodel shared a clip of her 19-year-old son, Henry, absolutely owning the runway at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Hotel le Marois. And guess what? Heidi also flexed about him opening the show, too.

Play video content Instagram/ @briannabardhi

Henry -- Heidi’s son with her ex, the singer Seal -- rocked a black suit with an open back as he hit the runway, struck a pose for the crowd behind him, then turned and kept on strutting like a pro.

The college student also switched it up with a second look -- a full black suit paired with an oversized scarf.

He told Vogue Germany that his mom and half-sis Leni gave him some modeling tips -- like walking as if he's got a book on top of his head. And of course, mama Heidi reminded him to just have fun.