Heidi Klum & Seal's Son Henry Makes Runway Debut at PFW, Mom 'So Proud'

Heidi Klum Gives Son Seal Of Approval For Runway Debut

Published
Heidi Klum is one proud mama, and she's shouting it from the rooftops -- her son just made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week!

The supermodel shared a clip of her 19-year-old son, Henry, absolutely owning the runway at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Hotel le Marois. And guess what? Heidi also flexed about him opening the show, too.

walking the runway
Henry -- Heidi’s son with her ex, the singer Seal -- rocked a black suit with an open back as he hit the runway, struck a pose for the crowd behind him, then turned and kept on strutting like a pro.

The college student also switched it up with a second look -- a full black suit paired with an oversized scarf.

He told Vogue Germany that his mom and half-sis Leni gave him some modeling tips -- like walking as if he's got a book on top of his head. And of course, mama Heidi reminded him to just have fun.

Henry said modeling isn't exactly his dream job -- but let’s be real, when your mom’s Heidi Klum, a life on the catwalk kinda comes with the territory.

