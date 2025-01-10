Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Heidi Klum Goes Topless During St. Barts Vacation With Hubby Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum let it all hang out, making a bold splash alongside hubby Tom Kaulitz as she continued her St. Barts getaway.

The supermodel leaned into her European roots, rocking some serious body confidence as she ditched the bikini top while splashing around in the ocean with her man by her side.

No surprise here -- Tom was all smiles, keeping his topless supermodel wife close as they soaked up that St. Barts bliss.

Just a regular day in paradise for Heidi, making sure her tan's as flawless as her self-assurance, of course.

Looks like she's having the breast time -- no straps, no stress!

