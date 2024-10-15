Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Collab in Smokin' Hot Lingerie Campaign
Heidi & Leni Klum Like Mother, Like Daughter!!! Lingerie Hotness🔥🔥🔥
Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are turning up the heat again ... stripping down to some seriously jaw-dropping lingerie for a sizzling new fashion campaign.
The dynamic duo took to IG Monday to flaunt their stunning shots promoting Intimissimi’s Fall-Winter collection, with a fun video capturing them laughing and having a blast together while showcasing their curves in the brand's sexy lace pieces.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Clearly, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree -- 'cause as you can see, 20-year-old Leni's effortlessly flaunting those stunning genes and innate modeling instincts she inherited from her momma.
This isn't her and Heidi's first rodeo with the Italian brand -- they first teamed up back in 2022 for their debut mother-daughter campaign.
Some fans have raised eyebrows at their stunning joint sessions ... but the pair are totally unbothered!
Heidi gushed in her caption about all the fun they had during their recent shoot, while Leni's clapped back at the haters in the past, declaring she's super proud of their pics.