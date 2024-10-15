Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Collab in Smokin' Hot Lingerie Campaign

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are turning up the heat again ... stripping down to some seriously jaw-dropping lingerie for a sizzling new fashion campaign.

The dynamic duo took to IG Monday to flaunt their stunning shots promoting Intimissimi’s Fall-Winter collection, with a fun video capturing them laughing and having a blast together while showcasing their curves in the brand's sexy lace pieces.

Clearly, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree -- 'cause as you can see, 20-year-old Leni's effortlessly flaunting those stunning genes and innate modeling instincts she inherited from her momma.

This isn't her and Heidi's first rodeo with the Italian brand -- they first teamed up back in 2022 for their debut mother-daughter campaign.

Some fans have raised eyebrows at their stunning joint sessions ... but the pair are totally unbothered!