Heidi Klum Shows Major Side Boob At Emmy Party

After all, they DO Call it the Boob Tube!!!

Get a Load of Me at the Emmy Party

Heidi Klum has not only still got it, she's got receipts for all to see!

The 51-year-old hit up a shindig in WeHo Friday night to celebrate the Emmy nominations, and side boob was the order of the evening.

The 'AGT' star wowed with her disco ball, cheetah print dress.

Heidi's not shy about showing her assets ... after all, she's a supermodel -- and hey, she's showing off what made her famous, and she's clearly still in the game.

Heidi has chronicled the world with her famous shots, almost never leaving much to the imagination, and there are millions of folks around the world who are grateful.