Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun in Itty-Bitty Bejeweled Bikini

How Do You Say 'Busty' in German?

Play video content

Heidi Klum is making it clear summer isn't over yet ... wearing a tiny bejeweled bikini as she films herself catching some August sun.

The supermodel put up a busty display on her Instagram Stories, playfully filming herself as she speaks German to someone off-screen.

But it's her ample cleavage taking center stage, with an up close and personal look at the "America's Got Talent" judge's assets in a tan bikini top covered in micro-mirrors.

Heidi is clearly feeling herself, rocking her honey blonde locks in a tousled-down 'do and giving the camera her signature pout. She rounds out her beachy look with red hot nails, which she seductively placed on her lip in the short clip.

Play video content Instagram / @heidiklum

Heidi's been heating up the season all summer. HK recently wore a leopard-print 2-piece, barely covering her private parts. Heidi showed off the bikini in a sultry video uploaded to Instagram ... and it seriously should've come with a NSFW warning, FWIW.

Heidi's gone topless on social media on more than one occasion too ... proving she isn't afraid to #FreeTheNipple -- much like Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, Zoë Kravitz, Florence Pugh, among others.