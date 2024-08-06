Heidi Klum Barely Covers Up Vagina In Revealing Bikini

Play video content Instagram / @heidiklum

Heidi Klum's sexiness is in a league of its own ... and it's no bush league ... look no further than her very revealing swimwear, which has just enough material to cover her private parts.

The supermodel just shared a sultry video on her Instagram page, and her animal-print bikini is putting the spotlight on her vagina.

Heidi tosses her hair, and confidently struts toward the camera ... swaying her hips and drawing attention to her crotch.

Yes, we're seeing where the sun don't shine ... Heidi's bathing suit is almost non-existent below the belt, save for a trio of straps and a diamond-shaped bit of bikini barely shielding her vulva.

Look closely -- there's a change in skin tone down there ... underscoring just how rare it is for Heidi to display this part of her body.

Play video content Instagram / @heidiklum

Going topless is more of Heidi's thing ... she did so over the weekend at the beach with husband Tom Kaulitz ... and she might as well be bottomless here ... the swimwear's leaving little to the imagination.

Heidi and Tom have been on a romantic tropical getaway for the past week ... celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

We've seen a few of Heidi's bikinis on the trip -- but this one definitely stands out.