Howie Mandel Eats Heidi Klum, Farts Her Out In Funny Video

Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum are showing off their talents ... teaming up for a funny video on the set of their TV competition show ... and there's a fart joke involved.

The "America's Got Talent" judges just posted a video on social media where it looks like Howie eats Heidi ... and then craps her out.

Heidi's dancing in the background and Howie is in the foreground, cupping his hands and licking his lips ... making it appear like he's holding her in his hands.

Howie opens wide and makes it look like he's swallowing Heidi whole ... and she disappears as he takes a few imaginary bites and turns around to pass gas.

After Howie does a little shimmy and pops a squat, Heidi reemerges ... stumbling back into frame from behind Howie's booty.

Howie's been a comic for a long time, but we gotta say ... this might be one of his best bits.