Howie Mandel Says Penis Is Super Clean, Not Worried About Surging Cancer Cases

Play video content TMZ.com

Howie Mandel says he's feeling vindicated about being a germaphobe in light of a worldwide rise in penis cancer caused in part by poor hygiene ... 'cause his shaft is clean as a whistle.

We got Howie outside Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show set in Hollywood and our photog asked him about the surge in penile cancer cases happening around the world ... seeing as he's well known for his aversion to germs.

Howie says there's two things he never does ... shake hands, and shake penises!!! 😂

The comedian also whipped out his handy "penis cloth" ... which helps him keep his little friend clean, even on the go. Yes, he played along.

Play video content TMZ.com

In case you missed it, penile cancer cases are spiking and are expected to rise 77% in the next 26 years ... according to a BBC study.

The culprits, doctors say, are low vaccination rates for HPV, unprotected sex and poor hygiene ... and some men are even getting their junk amputated.