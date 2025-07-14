Sofia Vergara's Former Husband ... And Boyfriends!

Sofia Vergara's made a name for herself by flaunting her flawless physique on the small screen ... and you gotta imagine she's piqued the interest of plenty of guys!

Turns out that's a fact, as the "Modern Family" actress has had quite the love life, which has involved both marriage -- marriages, actually -- motherhood, and plenty of boyfriends.

We're going to take a look back at who the performer's been linked to in her past ... as well as the people who've put a ring on her finger -- at least for a while.

Sofia Had A Kid When She Was Just 19

Vergara's love life stretches all the way back to her teenage years, as she married her first husband -- and high school sweetheart -- Joe Gonzalez when she was just 18.

The pair went on to welcome a son named Manolo after the actress turned 19, and she later told People she found the fact she "kind of grew up together with my son" to be a positive thing in her later years.

Vergara and Gonzalez amicably went their separate ways after two years of marriage ... she told Parade her ex-husband would stay at her house during his visits to the United States.

The actress was later linked to nightclub owner Chris Paciello, who she met after she moved from her native Colombia to Miami, Florida.

However, Vergara's romance with the nightlife figure didn't last, and the pair ultimately broke up.

Sofia Had A Legal Battle With Her Former Fiancé

The actress eventually began seeing businessman Nick Loeb, who she started dating in 2010.

The pair dated for two years before they decided to get engaged in 2012, and the actress froze several of her embryos the following year in anticipation of welcoming another child via surrogate.

However, Vergara and Loeb shocked her fans when they abruptly called off their engagement in 2014 ... and they subsequently began a legal dispute regarding the status of the frozen embryos.

According to People, the actress filed a set of legal documents in California, hoping to block her former fiancé from utilizing the embryos if he did not obtain her written consent.

Play video content SIRIUSXM

A request for a permanent injunction was granted, and Loeb was restricted from using the embryos "to create a child without the explicit written permission of the other person," according to court documents.

Vergara Embraced Married Life Again ... For A While

Vergara moved on with actor Joe Manganiello, who she met at the 2014 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, following her separation from Loeb.

The pair only dated for a few months before they announced their engagement that December, and they went on to make things official in a wedding ceremony in 2015.

Play video content

Vergara and Manganiello remained together for nearly a decade in July 2023 before they announced they were planning to separate.

The actor filed for divorce that same month, and we revealed they'd settled their divorce in February 2024.

Vergara opened up about her split in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País, claiming Manganiello wanted to start a family with her -- but she didn't "want to be an old mom."

Vergara Embraced Being Single ... And Dated A Surgeon

The actress dusted herself off following her divorce and moved on with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, with whom she was first spotted in October 2023.

The surgeon appeared in several photos and videos on the actress' Instagram account over much of the following year.

However, Vergara alluded to a split with Saliman while speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony ... she claimed she was manifesting "a boyfriend, or a lover, maybe" for the new year.

The actress set off the rumor mill when she was spotted with Tom Brady in several photos taken during a star-studded yacht trip in Spain in July 2025.