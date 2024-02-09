Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce, Super Amicable Ending

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce ... Prenup & An Amicable End

2/9/2024 3:17 PM PT
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have closed the book on their divorce -- 6 months after calling it quits, they've settled things in court ... and we're hearing there's no hard feelings.

The ex-power couple came to terms -- this according to new docs, obtained by TMZ -- which signal that Joe and Sofia's divorce is finalized and in their rearview. There aren't any super specific deets in the paperwork just yet ... but TMZ has learned what they each walked away with.

For starters, there was a prenup in place for their marriage -- something we knew -- and we're now learning it makes so Joe and Sofia each get to keep the assets they accumulated individually over the course of their 7 years together.

Another thing neither Sofia nor Joe are gonna have to worry about ... spousal support -- both of them waived any right to alimony -- so they're truly moving on.

Of course, the exes didn't have any kids together ... which was kind of a sticking point. Joe wanted kids -- she didn't.

Remember, they announced their split in July -- so this thing moved pretty quickly. That tracks with what we're hearing about how they each feel about it ... we're told the divorce settled super amicably, and Joe and Sofia seem happy to move on with their lives.

Joe -- who was repped by Disso Queen Laura Wasser -- is already dating Caitlin O'Connor these days ... and Sofia herself has been seeing Dr. Justin Saliman lately.

All's well that ends well ... and this one is officially over.

