Sofia Vergara Tells Kelly Clarkson 'Shut Up' While Talking 'Griselda' Makeup

Sofia Vergara's used to making everything she does look easy ... but she wants a bit more credit for "Griselda" -- even if she's gotta tell her pal Kelly Clarkson to zip it.

The actress hit up "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Wednesday to talk about her new Netflix limited series, and KC tried giving Sofia and the makeup team props for making the changes to her face seem very subtle.

But, the 51-year-old actress freaked out at that, and immediately questioned Kelly's sanity ... before popping off about all of the painstakingly dramatic changes the team made to her face and hair!

You gotta watch, because this is where it gets hilarious ... Kelly desperately tries to dig her way out of the hole, only to have Sofia jokingly tell her to "shut up."

Kelly's Olympic-level backpedal aside, Sofia was spot on about the makeover she underwent to play cartel queen Griselda Blanco -- full-on plaster mask, eyebrows glued on followed by a prosthetic nose and wig.

Ultimately, Kelly said she looked like a totally different actress while maintaining the look of a real person ... something Sofia was happy with 'cause that's really what she wanted.

Vergara -- who's facing some legal drama because of her involvement with the series -- recently opened up about being typecast in an interview with the Los Angeles Times ... saying her accent has limited the parts she can get.

She said, "I’m always looking for characters because there’s not much that I can play with this stupid accent. I can’t play a scientist or be in ‘Schindler’s List.’ My acting jobs are kind of limited."

That's why drug queen-pin Griselda Blanco's such a great role for her, Sofia admitted ... though she said it was a more difficult process than she's ever previously put herself through.