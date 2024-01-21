Sofia Vergara Runs Into Lionel Messi at Restaurant, Tears Up Dance floor

Sofia Vergara's blowing off some steam ... hitting the dancefloor in Miami and hanging out with soccer's G.O.A.T. -- instead of letting a new lawsuit get to her.

The Colombian-American actress hit up Papi Steak Miami with Lionel Messi ... chowing down on some costly cuisine before shaking her moneymaker with a few of her girlfriends.

Check out the video ... SV's clapping to the beat, grinding up on the ladies in her group and basically taking over the discotheque -- unsurprisingly looking great while doing it too.

Our sources from the club tell us ... Sofia pulled up with some friends around 9 PM ET and partied hard until around 1 AM -- she ran into Lionel at the restaurant who just happened to be there ... splitting a reportedly $1,000 steak with his wife!!!

Messi brought a couple of football friends to the club too ... Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba -- who are not only soccer legends but teammates with LM on Inter Miami. Talk about a star-studded group pic.

It's good to see Sofia's not stressing her recent legal drama too much. We broke the story ... convicted drug queen-pin Griselda Blanco's estate is suing Vergara and Netflix over her portrayal of GB in the new upcoming series "Griselda."

Blanco's adult children are leading the charge ... with her son Michael alleging the new show at times leans on notes and anecdotes he took down between 2009 and 2022 and shared with a Netflix producer -- who Michael says assured him they weren't gonna use his notes when they made the series.

It's aIl pretty murky, but the bottom line is the estate wants the show put on hold ... a tall order since it's set to come out on the streamer Thursday -- not leaving much time for a judge to rule in their favor.

