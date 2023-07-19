Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce from Sofia Vergara ... Prenup in Place

Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara ... TMZ has learned.

Joe's lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, filed legal docs late Wednesday citing the usual irreconcilable differences.

The docs reveal there is a prenup, and they will each keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage. Wasser has a reputation for defending prenups, and our sources say Sofia is not going to contest it.

Since they have no kids, it seems like a pretty straightforward divorce.

Speaking of kids, we're hearing a big reason Joe has filed is their conflict over having children -- he wants them, she does not.

Joe and Sofia will each cover their own lawyers' fees.

The date of separation is listed as July 2, 20223.