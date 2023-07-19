Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce from Sofia Vergara, Prenup in Place
7/19/2023 3:55 PM PT
Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara ... TMZ has learned.
Joe's lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, filed legal docs late Wednesday citing the usual irreconcilable differences.
The docs reveal there is a prenup, and they will each keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage. Wasser has a reputation for defending prenups, and our sources say Sofia is not going to contest it.
Since they have no kids, it seems like a pretty straightforward divorce.
Speaking of kids, we're hearing a big reason Joe has filed is their conflict over having children -- he wants them, she does not.
Joe and Sofia will each cover their own lawyers' fees.
The date of separation is listed as July 2, 20223.
The couple married in November, 2015. They issued this joint statement ... "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one and other very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."