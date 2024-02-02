Sofia Vergara Enjoys Date Night With Surgeon Justin Saliman, Going Strong

Sofia Vergara couldn't wipe the smile from her face, and for good reason ... 'cause it looks like things with her new fella are going swimmingly!

The "Griselda" star headed on a romantic date night Thursday with the dashing orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman at Beverly Hill's Cipriani -- and they looked happy as hell. The couple turned heads, not only with their palpable chemistry but their synced-up 'fits too.

Sofia, of course, looked incredible in her sheer black corset top and coat -- while Justin exuded laid-back charm in a black leather jacket. Must say, they complement each other well.

The duo seemed to be having a blast in each other's company ... laughing, smiling and interacting with the paps while exiting the upscale Italian eatery. It's interesting that we're seeing them out right now ... for one big reason.

For starters, we haven't seen Sofia with Justin in a while -- at least not publicly -- and there's some who thought they might've split. Clearly, that's not the case ... they're going strong.

S&J were first linked in October when they were spotted on a date ... and the fact that months later, they're still going strong rubbishes whispers he was just a rebound for Sofia post-Joe Manganiello.

Remember ... the "Modern Family" star and "Magic Mike" hunk split in July 2023 ... mainly cause of their differences in wanting kids. Joe wanted 'em, she didn't.

Hopefully, Joe will be on the same page with his new squeeze, Caitlin O'Connor -- they went public as a couple in December. Each of them seems to be moving on just fine.

