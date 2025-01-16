Sofia Vergara Solo Outing in NYC After Lewis Hamilton Date Speculation
Sofia Vergara is seemingly distancing herself from those Lewis Hamilton romance rumors ... stepping out solo for dinner in NYC -- and the F1 star is nowhere to be found.
Check it out ... the "Modern Family" alum hits The Corner Store, an upscale restaurant in NYC's SoHo neighborhood, in a chic burgundy jumpsuit and matching floor-length trench coat.
While Sofia looking jaw-dropping isn't necessarily news -- she always looks great -- her solo status Wednesday night certainly transmitted a message ... given a mere day prior there was chatter about her love life.
As you know, Sofia appeared to be hitting it off with the auto-racing star during a lunch date in New York City Tuesday. The twosome was spotted chatting it up and laughing on the streets of New York ... sending the internet into a tizzy, with many wondering if there was more going on there.
However, sources with direct knowledge later told TMZ ... SV and LH were NOT on a date and were just casually lunching with a group of friends.
Fast-forward to Wednesday evening, Sofia has no suitor by her side ... further cementing the romantic speculation was just fans' wishful thinking.
They would make one hell of a couple, though!!!