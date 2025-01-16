Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sofia Vergara Solo Outing in NYC After Lewis Hamilton Date Speculation

Sofia Vergara F-None to Look At ... Out Solo After Lewis Hamilton Linkup

Sofia Vergara steps out for dinner at The Corner Store in Soho
Getty/Backgrid Composite

Sofia Vergara is seemingly distancing herself from those Lewis Hamilton romance rumors ... stepping out solo for dinner in NYC -- and the F1 star is nowhere to be found.

Check it out ... the "Modern Family" alum hits The Corner Store, an upscale restaurant in NYC's SoHo neighborhood, in a chic burgundy jumpsuit and matching floor-length trench coat.

Sofia Vergara steps out for dinner at The Corner Store in Soho
Backgrid

While Sofia looking jaw-dropping isn't necessarily news -- she always looks great -- her solo status Wednesday night certainly transmitted a message ... given a mere day prior there was chatter about her love life.

As you know, Sofia appeared to be hitting it off with the auto-racing star during a lunch date in New York City Tuesday. The twosome was spotted chatting it up and laughing on the streets of New York ... sending the internet into a tizzy, with many wondering if there was more going on there.

However, sources with direct knowledge later told TMZ ... SV and LH were NOT on a date and were just casually lunching with a group of friends.

Fast-forward to Wednesday evening, Sofia has no suitor by her side ... further cementing the romantic speculation was just fans' wishful thinking.

They would make one hell of a couple, though!!!

