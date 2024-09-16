2024 Emmys After-Parties: Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Dakota Fanning Hit the Town

The biggest names in Television stepped out for the 76th Primetime Emmys Awards -- the 2nd Emmy Awards of 2024 -- so, it's no surprise the after-parties were equally star-studded affairs.

After Eugene and Dan Levy impressed as hosts of this year's ceremony ... bringing together a "Schitt's Creek" reunion with Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara, the evening's big nominees and their famous friends hit Los Angeles for some much-earned celebrating.

Netflix's after-party at the Hilex in L.A. appeared to be one of the hot spots of the night, especially after Richard Gadd took home 3 Emmys for his hit on the big red N, "Baby Reindeer."

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara cozied up at the event, posing for several photos ... while costars Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning seemed to have a good time -- despite their respective losses.

David Benioff, co-creator "3 Body Problem" didn't appear too salty after losing last night's award ... though, the delicious In-N-Out burger likely helped appease his pain.

The evening was rounded out by a performance from Tinashe, who wore an all-denim number for the industry event.

Of course, Netflix wasn't the only hot after-party in town ... as Apple also threw a bash of their own, where the stars of "The Morning Show" celebrated Billy Crudup's big win of the night.

