Sofia Vergara Meets Up With Heidi Klum at Cannes Film Fest in France
'AGT' Reunion Sofia & Heidi Hangin' Out In France!
The celebs continue to flood France during the Cannes Film Festival, and Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are the latest stars to meet up for a star-studded hang -- both gals looking vibrant and gorgeous!
First meeting on "America's Got Talent" in 2020, the two judges continue to keep their bond strong and intact -- even overseas!
Vergara's been posting up a storm and shared a shameless selfie applying some makeup on a fancy deck!
With her white wine in tow, you know you've made it when you're sailing around the South of France on a yacht ... Cheers!
Hit up our gallery to see all the vacay snaps ... Bonjour!