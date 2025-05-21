Sofia Vergara Meets Up With Heidi Klum at Cannes Film Fest in France

The celebs continue to flood France during the Cannes Film Festival, and Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are the latest stars to meet up for a star-studded hang -- both gals looking vibrant and gorgeous!

First meeting on "America's Got Talent" in 2020, the two judges continue to keep their bond strong and intact -- even overseas!

Vergara's been posting up a storm and shared a shameless selfie applying some makeup on a fancy deck!

With her white wine in tow, you know you've made it when you're sailing around the South of France on a yacht ... Cheers!