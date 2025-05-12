Bikini-Clad Heidi Klum Canoodling With Husband Tom Kaulitz in Cannes

No one’s more into a PDA moment than Heidi Klum -- the model was all about her hubby Tom Kaulitz, displaying plenty of physical affection on their Cannes hotel balcony Sunday.

Heidi was soaking up the French Riviera sun at the legendary Martinez Hotel, flaunting her flawless figure in a barely-there black bikini. And shirtless Tom? He was clearly obsessed, and smothering her with some fiery kisses!

The couple cranked up the heat so much that even the supermodel needed to cool down -- spotted sipping a refreshing drink to tame the chemistry between them.

HK was in her element, living it up and living large with her boo by her side, playfully frolicking on the balcony like they owned the place -- not a care in the world about whoever might be watching.

The couple’s in town for the Cannes Film Festival, kicking off later this week -- and you can bet Heidi will swap that bikini for some jaw-dropping glam gowns.