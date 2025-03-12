Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Heidi Klum Looks on While Models Pose in Underwear on Flatbed Truck

Published
031225_couple_moving_bed_kal
TAKING THE SHOW ON THE ROAD
Heidi Klum's not telling any of her potential top models to get a room ... 'cause she's cool with them rolling around in a bed outside -- for a photo shoot, that is!

The supermodel was rolling around Hollywood Thursday in a flatbed truck along with a full crew ... and, they all looked on while a photographer snapped pics of two half-naked models rolling around together on the mattress.

Watch the clip ... Heidi chats with the person next to her as the two subjects hit different poses in just their underwear -- flexing every muscle they've got for the cameras.

It's a pretty wild scene ... and, sources tell us it's all for the 20th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel."

We're told the production team is recreating challenges from the past ... including this one, where a couple of the model contestants are moving but still need to pose for photos.

031225_heidi_klum_kal
HEIDI ON SET

Heidi posted a video from the set ... not clear what she's saying 'cause it's in German -- but, it looks like she's excited to be filming!

020218_heidi_klum_kal_v2
READY FOR HER CLOSEUP
BTW ... Heidi's created viral moments like this while filming the show multiple times over the years -- including back in 2018 when she watched a model shower on a public street.

German models stripping down for a chance at Hollywood glory ... only in L.A.!

