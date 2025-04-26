Sofia Vergara and Eva Longoria Pictured Having a Blast in Spain

It's not every day you get to see Sofía Vergara and Eva Longoria in the same snapshot -- but the two actresses were photographed hitting the town in Madrid, Spain, Friday night -- and both looked amazing!

Sofia, in particular, stood out in her burgundy lace bustier and form-fitting jeans flanked by her smiling group of female friends, who included not only Eva, but also Mexican actress Eiza González.

Sofia posted the photo to Instagram with a caption written in Spanish, which read in English, "Madrid night with hotties!! Beautiful!!"

In a second IG post, Sofia posed for a pic in the same burgundy bustier with two guys, who she described in her caption as her "favorite Spaniards."

Worth noting ... the IG photo of Eva and Sofia is not the first time the two have been spotted together. Back, in 2012, they were at the same table as Jessica Alba during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.