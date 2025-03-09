Rise N' Shine With These Sleepy Stars For Daylight Savings

Feelin' a tad drowsy given you've lost an hour of sleep today? Well until you're ready to get after the Sunday scaries and soak up more daylight, we've compiled Hollywood's sleepiest stars for you to wake up with on this Sleepy Sunday!

Working around the clock, actresses Sofia Vergara and Sydney Sweeney hit a power nap when time permitted, Logan Paul and Nina Agdal cuddled up and are napp-ily ever after, and Mariah Carey's sleeping snapshot is quite the "Fantasy!"