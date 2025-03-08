It's International Women's Day and to honor this year's theme: "Accelerate Action," we've taken action here at TMZ and assembled the Hollywood hustlers who highlight the strength of women and empower females on the daily with their brands and businesses💪!

Puttin' in that worrrrk, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens are rollin' deep with their thriving businesses: Orebella, Rhode Skin and Caliwater.

Business babes like Alex Cooper have brought light to hangovers, workouts and traveling with her hydrating electrolyte drink Unwell and Emma Chamberlain has also dipped into the beverage space with Chamberlain Coffee, which sells cold brew, matcha and more!

You've obvi seen the Kardashian-Jenner sisters giving curves with their sexy selfies, but their mega-successful brands are what's droppin' jaws today! The famous sisters -- Kendall, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney and Khloe have boosted the economy with their respective brands.

Shout out to all you girl bosses out there ... and in the words of Kris Jenner, "You're doing amazing sweetie!"