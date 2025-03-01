February 2025 Hot Shots ... Stars Slay For Frisky Photos!
Did someone say "Frisky February" because the month sponsored celebs shedding layers like it was their day job! Hollywood didn't waste a minute making their followers' hearts throb with their risqué photos ...
Stars like Nicole Scherzinger and Erica Mena may not have gone on a winter ski trip, but their tropical beach photos will send shivers down your spine! And, gymnastics G.O.A.T, Simone Biles shared a sexy shredded shot from her safari trip ... rawr!
And, don't worry, we've got the fellas featured too! Check out the shredded abs on Mario Lopez and Maluma!
Lots of stars showed lots of skin in February ... Check out our gallery for all the frisky photos!