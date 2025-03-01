Did someone say "Frisky February" because the month sponsored celebs shedding layers like it was their day job! Hollywood didn't waste a minute making their followers' hearts throb with their risqué photos ...

Stars like Nicole Scherzinger and Erica Mena may not have gone on a winter ski trip, but their tropical beach photos will send shivers down your spine! And, gymnastics G.O.A.T, Simone Biles shared a sexy shredded shot from her safari trip ... rawr!

And, don't worry, we've got the fellas featured too! Check out the shredded abs on Mario Lopez and Maluma!