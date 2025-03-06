Guess The Shredded Singer In This Studly Shot!
Guess The Shredded Singer In This Shirtless Selfie!
Published
Can you guess which sexy singer put his rock hard bod on full display in this shredded shot?
Just last month, the "American Idol" star performed at the Grammys and showed off his "Beautiful Things" in a sheer blue jumpsuit ...
He's got the moves nailed down, his vocals are on point, and he's flippin' hot! Go on, hit up the gallery and see if you can nail him down!
Once you've scored this Hollywood hunk, tap into our gallery above for a fun game of Who'd You Rather Grammys Edition!