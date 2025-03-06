Heather Graham Hits Tulum in Her Itsy-Bitsy Bikinis at 55 Years Old!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Heather Graham is living proof that age is just a number, 'cuz the 55-year-old actress is sharing a slew of sexy shots from her yoga retreat in Tulum, Mexico ... and she's definitely bringin' the heat 🥵!

Heather took a timeout from her downward dog and snapped a beach selfie, showin' off her décolletage in a light blue bikini.

Ain't no shame in Miss Graham's thirst trap game ... From sexy swimwear to showin' her flexible yoga poses, enjoy a refreshing swipe through her hottest shots!

Heather ain't the only star who loves jet-setting off to Tulum ... Check out our gallery above and see all the celebs takin' in some Vitamin D on their hot vacays in Mexico!

