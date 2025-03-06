Stars at the Dentist for National Dentist's Day!

Talk about havin' a mouthful ... these smiling stars wouldn't be camera-ready without hittin' up the dentist for some toothpics!

Check out the pearly whites on actor-comedian Adam Devine, who shared a silly snap from the hot seat ... and pro dancer Julianne Hough also kept the dentist chair warm with her picture-proof at the dentist!

"The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev may be walkin' down the aisle soon, so a teeth cleaning was in order ... a fresh smile for Shaun White!

Kim Kardashian may have concealed her choppers, but leave it to Kim K to grab a full-lipped selfie at the dentist!

Still feelin' a lil dirty? Get squeaky clean with our gallery of celebs brushin' their teeth!