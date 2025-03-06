Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stars at the Dentist for National Dentist's Day!

Smiling Stars At The Dentist ... Happy National Dentist's Day!

Published
Stars At The Dentist
Launch Gallery
Say Cheese! Launch Gallery

Talk about havin' a mouthful ... these smiling stars wouldn't be camera-ready without hittin' up the dentist for some toothpics!

Check out the pearly whites on actor-comedian Adam Devine, who shared a silly snap from the hot seat ... and pro dancer Julianne Hough also kept the dentist chair warm with her picture-proof at the dentist!

0305-Stars-At-The-Dentist-Sub1

"The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev may be walkin' down the aisle soon, so a teeth cleaning was in order ... a fresh smile for Shaun White!

0305-Stars-At-The-Dentist-Sub2

Kim Kardashian may have concealed her choppers, but leave it to Kim K to grab a full-lipped selfie at the dentist!

Celebs Brushing Their Teeth
Launch Gallery
Celebs Brushing Their Teeth! Launch Gallery

Still feelin' a lil dirty? Get squeaky clean with our gallery of celebs brushin' their teeth!

Happy Dentist's Day!

related articles