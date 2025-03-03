Vicky on 'The Good Place' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Tiya Sircar was 33 years old when she first booked the role as Vicky -- the charity worker who ends up in "The Bad Place," but evolves into a creative architect -- on NBC's sitcom "The Good Place" in 2016.
Tiya was part of an ensemble cast including Kristen Bell as the selfish one who finds herself in poorly thought-out schemes, Eleanor Shellstrop, Ted Danson as the charming afterlife architect with all the info on humanity, Michael and Jameela Jamil as the well-educated and fashionable 'Good Place' architect.