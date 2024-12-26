Guess Who This Lil' Skier Turned Into!
Before this cool girl in her red ski jacket turned into a well known actress, she was already in front of the camera at 2 years old and attending schools in L.A. like Harvard-Westlake and USC.
Some of her acting roles include Snow White in "Mirror Mirror" with Julia Roberts and Collins in "The Blind Side" with Sandra Bullock.
Her famous father -- who's from London, England -- has numerous hits like "In The Air Tonight," but if you still can't land on who this cutie pie is, perhaps you can find her in Paris!