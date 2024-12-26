Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Lil' Skier Turned Into!

Before this cool girl in her red ski jacket turned into a well known actress, she was already in front of the camera at 2 years old and attending schools in L.A. like Harvard-Westlake and USC.

Some of her acting roles include Snow White in "Mirror Mirror" with Julia Roberts and Collins in "The Blind Side" with Sandra Bullock.

Her famous father -- who's from London, England -- has numerous hits like "In The Air Tonight," but if you still can't land on who this cutie pie is, perhaps you can find her in Paris!

Can you guess who she is?

