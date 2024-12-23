Officer Gilbert In 'Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh' 'Memba Him?!

New York native and actor David Pressman was in his early 40s when he played the cranky Officer Gilbert -- who's trying to mess with Drake and Josh and ruin their lives in the 2008 Christmas comedy "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh."

Pressman was part of an ensemble cast including Drake Bell as the cool, attractive and guitar playin' brother, Drake Parker, Josh Peck as the nerdy brother, Josh Nichols and Bailee Madison as the sweet and kind foster child whom Drake assures will have the best Christmas ever, Mary Alice.