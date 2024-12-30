Guess Who This Stylish Kid Turned Into!
Before this girl -- lookin' like Frosty the snowman in her winter coat and top-hat -- turned into a singer and fashion icon, she was just wrapping up in her scarf and plowing through the London snow.
She first popped onto the music scene in the '90s -- becoming a global sensation -- and today this spicy gal runs a huge fashion empire. Aside from being one hot mama to four kiddos, she enjoys working out and posting videos of her ballin' hubby!
Need one more clue? She likes reading fashion magazines.