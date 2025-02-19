Mary Lennox In 'The Secret Garden' 'Memba Her?!

English actress Kate Maberly was only 10 years old when she played the little green-thumbed girl Mary Lennox -- who was looked after by servants -- in the 1993 fantasy film "The Secret Garden."

Sharing the big screen with Maberly included Maggie Smith as the head housekeeper who appears to be strict but is actually kind, Mrs. Medlock ... Heydon Prowse as the stubborn 10-year-old boy who spends his life in bed with a heart condition, Colin Craven ... and Andrew Knott as the gentle kid who grows plants and communicates with animals, Dickon Sowerby.