Edison in 'Valentine's Day' 'Memba Him?!

New Mexico native Bryce Robinson was only 10 years old when he played the adorable elementary school student Edison -- who navigates the new world of love and Valentine's Day -- in the star-studded 2010 romantic comedy "Valentine's Day."

The holiday classic was jam-packed with A-list stars including Jennifer Garner as the school teacher, Julia, Ashton Kutcher as the laidback flower shop looker, Reed Bennett ... and of course Julia Roberts as Edison's Army mom, Captain Kate Hazeltine.