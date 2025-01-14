Xander on 'Bunk'd' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Kevin Quinn was 17 years old when he first started playing Xander -- the camp counselor who loves writing poems and playing guitar -- on Disney Channel's "Bunk'd" back in 2015.

Kevin was part of an ensemble cast like Peyton List as the girly counselor-in-training who's obsessed with shoes and Kevin's girlfriend, Emma, Miranda May as the nice one of the group, Lou, and Karan Brar as the avid video game player, Ravi.

Actress Skai Jackson was also on the show, playing the role of Zuri.