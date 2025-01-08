Guess Who This Stripy Boy Turned Into!
Guess Who This Cat Lover Turned Into!
Before this blonde boy from across the pond was acting on the big screen and belting the high notes, he was just rollin' around in the grass, hangin' with his cat and dreaming of becoming a big movie star.
His meowvie roles span a variety of greats -- from the romantic comedy "Kate & Leopold" to the musical film "Les Misérables." At 56 years old, his gym videos are quite impressive ... You don't wanna pspspsp with this Wolverine!
Need one more clue? He was recently photographed claw-in-claw with his fellow Broadway star!