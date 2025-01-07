YouTube Character 'Overly Attached Girlfriend' 'Memba Her?!
YouTube Character 'Overly Attached Girlfriend' 'Memba Her?!
American YouTuber Laina Morris was 20 years old when she first created the fictional character, "Overly Attached Girlfriend" -- known for her clingy and stalkerish ways and parodying Justin Bieber's "Boyfriend" back in 2012.
Laina's parody, titled on YouTube as "JB Fanvideo," was a submission for a contest held by J Biebs himself. Her fixed smile and stare caught on quickly and became a viral meme. Today, the video stands at 21 million views.
"If I was your girlfriend, I'd drive you up the wall ... question who you're with, yeah'd I'd always call and call!"