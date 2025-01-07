Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

YouTube Character 'Overly Attached Girlfriend' 'Memba Her?!

American YouTuber Laina Morris was 20 years old when she first created the fictional character, "Overly Attached Girlfriend" -- known for her clingy and stalkerish ways and parodying Justin Bieber's "Boyfriend" back in 2012.

Laina's parody, titled on YouTube as "JB Fanvideo," was a submission for a contest held by J Biebs himself. Her fixed smile and stare caught on quickly and became a viral meme. Today, the video stands at 21 million views.

"If I was your girlfriend, I'd drive you up the wall ... question who you're with, yeah'd I'd always call and call!"

