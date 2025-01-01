Guess Who This Curly Haired Cutie Turned Into!

Before this adorable girl in her green sweater was showin' off her singing skills on stage and acting on the big screen, she was just looking too darn cute in her baby photos while growing up in London.

At just 13 years old, she landed her first acting role on a British drama series, but you may also recall her playing Christian Grey's sister in "Fifty Shades of Grey" -- and also singing a movie soundtrack with Liam Payne for "Fifty Shades Freed."