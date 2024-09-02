Kevin Lee The Party Planner 'Memba Him?!
Celebrity Party Planner Kevin Lee 'Memba Him?!
THE party planner for the stars, Kevin Lee was in his early 50s when he first brought his bubbly personality -- planning bougie parties for Lisa Vanderpump -- on Bravo's reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2011.
In addition to reppin' Vanderpump's parties, Lee has quite the clientele of A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson and Nicolas Cage.
In 2023, Kevin planned a party for LVP's former bestie, Kyle Richards.
"Beverly Hills darling, shi shi shi shi shi!"