Tom Pearson In 'Aliens In The Attic' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Carter Jenkins was 17 years old when he was cast to play Tom Pearson -- the middle Pearson sibling on a fam vacay where aliens invade planet earth -- in the family/comedy film "Aliens in the Attic" back in 2009.
Carter shared the big screen with Ashley Tisdale as Tom's intelligent older sister who's dating Ricky, Bethany Pearson, Austin Butler as Tom and Bethany's bossy and reckless cousin, Jake Pearson and Robert Hoffman as Bethany's strong boyfriend only dating her because of her looks, Ricky Dillman.