Guess Who This Teething Toddler Turned Into!

Before this smiling sweetie from Denver, Colorado was runnin' her empire, she was just a proud lil' girl with her baby teeth comin' in hot ... hittin' the beaches with the popular crew, and attending Laguna Beach High School.

From the beach drama to "The Hills" drama, this blondie has leveraged her reality TV career into an empire. She likes workin' out, and let's be honest: there's nothing common about this hot mama of three!