Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Hidden behind this "Saturday Night Live" legend is a gal from up north who ventured to LA in the early 2000s. Given the clues, can you guess who this mashed up celeb is? You've got this!

She started her career at the infamous sketch comedy school, The Groundlings, and was off to 'SNL' from there. She's also no stranger to box office. You'd definitely want her as one of your bridesmaids!

Her final performance on 'SNL' may have been back in 2012, but she's set to hit the iconic Studio 8H this weekend for the 50th Anniversary special!