Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Published
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 3
Launch Gallery
All Mixed Up! Launch Gallery
Getty

Blown up in this inflated photo is a Colorado native who showed up to The Hollywood Hills eager and ready to party! Given the clues, can you score the unknown celebrity in the mashed-up pic?

Her past notoriety includes several reality TV shows, but her most popular on-screen moments occurred when she was livin' it up in the hills. She doesn't have a Grammy just yet, but her music career has soared to the top of the charts.

She's got two blonde boys ... and a 3rd if you count Spencer 😜!

"I'll Do It"!

Can you guess who she is?

related articles