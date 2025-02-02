The Best Of The Grammys Who'd You Rather?!

It's about that time ... Music's biggest night aka The Grammys is almost upon us, and while only the hottest celebs, like P!nk and Cardi B, make the attendees' list ... we've got a VIP seat just for you! Sit back, enjoy the show, and vote who'd you rather!

Goin' back to the 70s, Musicians Barbra Streisand and Debby Boone made Grammy history when Streisand's "Evergreen" and Boone's "You Light Up My Life" both won Song of the Year at the 20th Grammy Awards ... but who'd you rather break the tie?!

Pop stars Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera brought the bops and sex appeal to the early 2000s, but which diva here is getting your vote: Britney at the 42nd Grammy Awards or Xtina at the 43rd Grammy Awards?

There's always some humor that hits the Grammys' stage -- or in this case that drops on the stage -- but whose pants from the 59th Grammys are you pulling back up, and whose pants can stay backstage: James Corden or Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots?

Scoring the gig as the Grammys' host is totes a big deal! Take a look at Trevor Noah on stage hosting the 64th Grammys ... and Alicia Keys at the 62nd Grammys ... both of them did a fab job, but whose spotlight shined brighter?

You know what to do, hit up our action-packed gallery and cast your vote, who'd you rather!