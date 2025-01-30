Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Some Serious Skin on Turks and Caicos Vacay

Stassie Karanikolaou is making the most of her getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands ... putting her fit frame on display in a number of skin-showing looks, perfect for the tropical weather.

Check it out ... Kylie Jenner's best friend dons a number of sultry swimsuits, including one black 2-piece which left little to the imagination. The bikini in question is a classic microkini and allows the itty-bitty straps of her bottoms to sit high on her hip bone ... in turn, making the Turks and Caicos heat even hotter!!!

Stassie brings a similar provocative aesthetic off the beach ... just take a look at the revealing white halter top she's rocking in this pic from her vacation. The back is nearly fully exposed, showing off Stassie's sun-kissed skin in the process.

Here's hoping she's loaded up on her SPF!!!

Then there's her pretty in pink athleisure wear, the perfect, lightweight look for sightseeing around the British Overseas Territory.

Of course, Stassie isn't the first celebrity to make Turks and Caicos her playground ... as everyone from Lizzo to Kristin Cavallari has stopped by the tropical locale.

For a closer look at Stassie's getaway, or other islands' A-list visitors, check out our galleries above!!!

