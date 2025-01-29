Madison Bailey Sexy Shots to Kick Off Her 26th Birthday!
'Outer Banks' Babe Madison Bailey ... Sexy Shots For My 26th Birthday!!!
Madison Bailey spends much of "Outer Banks" in jean shorts, crop tops and bikinis ... so, it might not surprise you to learn she brings a similar heat to her social media.
As Wednesday marks another trip around the sun for the Netflix actress -- she's officially 26 -- we're taking a closer look at her various hot shots ... and it's safe to say she has plenty to enjoy.
Madison has made it clear she's right at home in a variety of colorful 2-piece swimsuits ... though, it's her black monokini that's really captured our attention. Check it out ... the starlet displays her fit frame, lounging in a pale pink patio chair, leaving little to the imagination thanks to her skin-showing swimsuit.
Madison has seemingly replaced the little black dress with the little black bikini ... which she pairs with some strategically placed gold accessories. It's not a formal birthday suit, but it'll do!!!
To see how Madison's IRL fashion compares to the looks she rocks on "Outer Banks," check out our galleries above ... and don't forget to wish her a big happy birthday online, too!!!