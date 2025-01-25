Alicia Keys' Hottest Shots For Her 44th Birthday

Alicia Keys is certainly a girl on fire ... and, she's looking especially hot in these shots which we've put together to honor her birthday!

The singer-songwriter turned 44 Saturday ... and, while her husband Swizz Beatz posted some sweet pictures of her through the years, there are also a lot of pics of AK on vacay -- and, she's usually stripped down to a bikini.

Keys is know for getting in her swimsuit and soaking up the sun, surf and sand when she's not working -- which, quite frankly, ain't all that often.

The uber-talented hitmaker always has something in the works ... whether it's in her own music career, her activism, (she's known for donating to schools and even invited Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell in 2023 to her show) or her Broadway producing, Alicia's always busy.

Like we mentioned ... Alicia's and Swizz Beatz tied the knot way back in 2010, and they share two sons.

Alicia's new song, "Finally" -- featuring Swedish House Mafia -- came out back in August ... and, now it's finally time to celebrate the bday girl!