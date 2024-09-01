Flau'jae Johnson Wants To Collab W/ Adele, Win Grammy Award

Play video content TMZSports.com

Flau'jae Johnson isn't interested in being called an athlete who raps ... the LSU national champion and artist behind the hit track with Lil' Wayne says her goals are far loftier -- as in Adele collaborations and Grammy Award wins!

TMZ Sports talked to 20-year-old Flau'jae just days after she dropped the music video for "Came Out A Beast" -- which already has over a million views -- and asked #4 if she believed she was the best athlete rapper.

"I don't know. I'm not them. That's not my title because I'm really taking this seriously. Like I'm trying to perform arenas. I'm trying to tour. I'm trying to be a real established artist. I want to win a Grammy."

Of course, even a Grammy nomination is a massive deal ... and winning one puts you in the history books for all of time.

Flau'jae collabed with Weezy for her last hit ... so, we asked who she'd want to work with next.

"My favorite artist of all time that sings is Adele. I love Adele. I don't know if you would consider that R&B, but I love Adele, Alicia Keys. I like 6lack from Atlanta. He's cold. So I don't know, a lot of different vibes."

We also asked Johnson how her late dad, Jason Johnson, a.k.a. Camoflauge, a rapper himself, would've felt about his little girl working with a rap legend like Wayne.

"I think he kind of would have been bouncing up the walls. Like, for sure, this is a big moment for me in my career. My debut project, I got Lil' Wayne on it. The video with Lil' Wayne, like, that's unheard of."

"So I know he'd be proud of me. My dad actually did a song with Birdman. It's called 'Laying My Stunt Down.' So it's kind of like a full circle moment, honestly."

Aside from her burgeoning music career, Flau'jae's gearing up to return to the basketball court in just a couple of months, where she'll look to win another national championship.

So, Grammy or Natty??