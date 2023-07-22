Hot Stars In Pink Bikinis Making Hollywood Blush!

The "Barbie" movie is painting the town pink, and there's been no shortage of famous people in fuchsia because social media has been getting dolled up with gorgeous gals in pink swimwear ... so grab your popcorn and snack on all the Barbie-inspiring babes!

From the shores of Malibu -- and everywhere under the Barbie Land sun -- stars like Kylie Jenner exited the water like a dashing doll-fin and both Brielle Biermann and Madison Bailey were lookin' like they just came off the Barbie-queue!