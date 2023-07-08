These summer studs have been ripping right into swimsuit season with their abs simmering in the sun. And, with months of preparation and going hardcore in the gym ... there seems to be a common theme amongst these Hollywood dudes: showin' off their rock hard bods!

Add some eye candy to your summer with actors, influencers, TV stars and more; all who have shown up, and boy oh boy are they showin' out ... the proof is in the pics, abs-olutely!

Putting your celeb knowledge on the line ... have you come prepared to identify which Hollywood hunk is in the bare-chested shot?!