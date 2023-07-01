Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
June 2023 Hot Shots ... Hollywood's Feelin' The Burn!

7/1/2023 12:01 AM PT
June 2023 Hot Shots
Hollywood was feeling the heat (and themselves) this month and couldn't help but toss their sultry selfies up on socials! From tropical bikini shots to bare-skinned babes posted up, there was absolutely no holding back from these stars lookin' like a summer snack!

The hot meter was through the roof ... so much so, Kourtney Kardashian showed off her baby bump in a revealing bikini, Ricky Martin stripped down to nothing but his Calvins and Rosalia snapped a topless selfie shot.

Check out our gallery and see all the celebs who were binging the heat all month long!

