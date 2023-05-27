May 2023 Hot Shots...Summer-Ready Stars!
5/27/2023 12:01 AM PT
The stars were poppin' off on the gram all month long ... clearly feeling themselves and ready like no other for summer. From hot shots by the water to skin-baring selfies ... gear up for the hot days and sunny rays to come with the stars who are showin' off their tums and bums!
Stars like Kendall Jenner hit the beach hard and captured a smokin' bikini shot, Cristiano Ronaldo flashed his sun-kissed abs and threw an underwear shot to his millions, and Christina Milian looked back at it with her buns in the sun ... Summer 2023 here they come!
